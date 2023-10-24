HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after another man was allegedly stabbed during a fight in Huntington.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of a possible stabbing around 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 in the 100 block of 12th Street in Huntington. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found a man sitting on the porch.

The CCSO says the man had a stab wound on his lower back. Deputies say he told them the incident had happened about 20 minutes before they arrived at a nearby apartment. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The deputies then went to that apartment where they spoke with a man and woman, the CCSO says. According to deputies, the man at the apartment, identified as Johnny Carter said the victim owed them rent money and they had wanted him to leave.

Deputies say Carter accused the victim of allegedly shoving him and slapping the woman before leaving. The CCSO says Carter locked the door behind the victim and claims he did not stab him.

After speaking with Carter, deputies say they spoke to the woman who allegedly told them she had wanted the victim to leave, and the victim then became angry. The sheriff’s office says the woman claimed the two men began to fight, with Carter swinging a wooden stick that she believed to be a broom handle at the victim. She also claimed she did not see the victim get stabbed, according to deputies.

The CCSO says a deputy then went to the hospital to speak with the victim who stated he had gone to the apartment “to get something,” and a fight broke out when Carter became angry with him. The victim accused carter of hitting him with a broom stick, pushing him and screaming at him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Carter was arrested and taken to the Western Regional Jail for charges of malicious wounding, battery, and assault.