HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in the 2018 murder of another man in Huntington has been sentenced in Cabell County court.

According to Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney Sean “Corky” Hammers, the jury returned a verdict for Daniel Battle, 38, to be sentenced to life in prison without mercy for first-degree murder.

A Cabell County jury found Battle guilty of first-degree murder on July 13, 2023, in the February 2018 death of Brent Jackson at Rehmy’s Bar & Lounge on 4th Avenue.

Police said at the time of the shooting, the shots were fired around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Jackson, 31, was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Battle in May 2018. That warrant was executed out-of-state 2021.

Battle remains in the Western Regional Jail with no bond for both this charge and another offense in Kanawha County.