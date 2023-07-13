HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Cabell County jury has found a man guilty of killing another man in 2018.

According to Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney Sean “Corky” Hammers, on Thursday, July 13, 2023, Daniel Battle, 38, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the February 2018 death of Brent Jackson at Rehmy’s Bar & Lounge on 4th Avenue.

Police said at the time of the shooting, the shots were fired around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Jackson, 31, was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Battle in May 2018. That warrant was executed out-of-state 2021.

Battle remains in the Western Regional Jail with no bond for both this charge and another offense in Kanawha County.