HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The identity of the man found dead in the Ohio River at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington Wednesday morning has been released.

According to the city of Huntington, the victim is Carl Hatfield, 62, of Parkersburg.

The Huntington Police Department on Wednesday said no foul play is suspected, and the body was sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.