CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was found not guilty of malicious wounding in connection to a shooting that happened in Barboursville in December 2021.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office at the time, they said it started as an argument between roommates. They said it happened on Pine Drive just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2021.

Qide Wang was arrested and charged with one count of malicious wounding as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, he was found not guilty, according to court records.