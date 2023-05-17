HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is being taken to the hospital after being shot in Huntington on Wednesday, according to Cabell County dispatchers.

Dispatchers say this happened in the 1000 block of Jefferson Ave.

They say the call came in around 10:54 a.m.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown at this time.

No one has been arrested, according to dispatchers.

The Huntington Police Department is on the scene.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.