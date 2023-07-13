CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Jared Shaver, 22, died as a result of a crash on I-64 in Cabell County, the Barboursville Police Department said.

According to the BPD, the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, the male driver was traveling in the right lane of I-64E just after the Exit 18 ramp. Police say the vehicle veered right, colliding with the end plate of a guard rail.

Authorities say the vehicle rolled at least once, ejecting the driver. The vehicle then came to a stop in a ravine near the interstate, police said.

The BPD says the driver was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Barboursville Police Department is investigating the crash.