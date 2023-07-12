HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of murder is on trial in Cabell County.

According to court officials, the jury was selected Tuesday, July 11, 2023, for the trial of Daniel Battle, 38, and opening arguments started Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Battle is accused of first-degree murder in the February 2018 death of Brent Jackson at Rehmy’s Bar & Lounge on 4th Avenue.

Police said at the time of the shooting, the shots were fired around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Jackson, 31, was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Battle in May 2018. That warrant was executed out-of-state 2021.

Battle remains in the Western Regional Jail with no bond for both this charge and another offense in Kanawha County.