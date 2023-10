CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man pleaded guilty to strangulation and possession charges in Cabell County court on Monday.

Maleake King, 30, pleaded guilty to the charges. He was originally indicted on domestic battery and another possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges, but those were dropped.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 4, 2023; he faces up to 20 years in prison.