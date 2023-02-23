CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was rescued from a storm drain just outside Huntington city limits.

Cabell County dispatchers say that the storm drain is located behind the Walmart on Rt. 60.

Barboursville Fire Department Lieutenant Kylie Roeder said the man in the drain told rescuers that he had been there since noon on Wednesday. The man was walking along Norway Ave. and slid down the hill into the drain, which is roughly 15 to 18 feet deep.

Roader said that the man was found when someone heard him screaming and then called 911.

The Barboursville, Greenville and Huntington fire departments responded to the scene, and it took about 25 minutes for them to rescue the man using a confined space tripod and a rope rescue system

Roader did not have information as to the man’s condition, but he was awake and talking to first responders at the scene.