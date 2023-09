BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot on College Avenue in Barboursville Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers say this happened in the 1200 block of College Avenue around 4:23 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The extent of the victim’s injuries and the circumstances around the man being shot are unknown at this time.

Police and EMS are on their way to the scene, according to dispatchers. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.