HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the 1200 block of 28th St. in Huntington Friday night.

Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in at 11 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say the man was shot and was taken to the hospital.

Dispatchers were unable to say if someone else had shot the man.

The Huntington Police Department and the West Virginia State Police are on the scene.