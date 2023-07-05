VIDEO: Previous Coverage

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man who died after being shot by police in Huntington this week has been identified.

The Huntington Police Department says the man who was shot was Ahmad Abdullah, 25, of Detroit, Michigan. Abdullah was shot by police on Monday, July 3 during an incident that happened in the 400 block of 14th Street.

On Monday, Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins said the incident began around 1:40 p.m. when officers responded to a call that a man was allegedly threatening to shoot the caller and “blow up” a house in the area.

Watkins said the first officer to arrive approached the suspect, who allegedly did not cooperate. The suspect also allegedly claimed to have a gun and “proceeded to charge” the officer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to HPD, at that point, the officer shot the suspect and began providing medical aid to the man until EMS personnel arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.