CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of a double murder in Cabell County has taken a Kennedy Plea in the case.

Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Spears says David Lee Ross, Jr., took the plea on Thursday, Jan. 4. He faced two counts of murder and two counts of malicious assault in connection to a deadly Huntington shooting in August 2021.

The Kennedy Plea means Ross does not accept guilt, but does accept the punishment for the charges.

Authorities said at that time that a woman died at the scene and a male victim died of his injuries at the hospital. While at the scene, officers were approached by another man who had been shot and was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. Detectives determined this victim was also connected to the shooting.