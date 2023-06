VIDEO: Previous Coverage

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is wanted for shooting another man in the torso in the 700 block of Buffington Street on May 26.

Zachary Hutchinson is the man accused, according to the city of Huntington.

Anyone with information on Hutchinson’s whereabouts is being urged to contact the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444. You can also call 911.