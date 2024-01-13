HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A new tuition waiver is being offered to Marshall University students transitioning into a master’s degree.

According to a Marshall release, undergraduate students are eligible to automatically receive the “One of the Herd” graduate tuition waiver, which provides up to $500 in financial aid, if they complete their undergraduate degree in Spring 2024 or Summer 2024 and begin their master’s degree in Fall 2024.

“Earning a graduate degree opens up additional job opportunities and options, as well as giving each student a more in-depth understanding of their field,” Carl Mummert, assistant provost at the university, said.

To learn more about the tuition waiver, you can visit the Marshall website.