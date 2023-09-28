HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s Homecoming Week is officially underway, and that means its time for another annual tradition.

On Thursday, the school’s campus radio station, WMUL, brought out an old car spray-painted in the opposing team’s colors onto Buskirk Field. This year the Thundering Herd will be taking on the Old Dominion Monarchs for the homecoming game on Saturday.

For $1, students and faculty could get in on the action by taking a sledgehammer to the vehicle for two minutes. Traditionally, anyone who breaks off a piece of the car gets to keep that piece!

“I remember doing it last year, and I was, like, totally blown away! I was like, this is such a fun event, like, I’d never heard of this before,” said MU sophomore Jaden Babbit.

“I think it’s a very unique like tradition that we have. Like, I’ve never heard of anywhere else like doing a car bash every single year, and it’s one of my favorite homecoming traditions,” said MU Sophomore Maggie Piaskowski.

The funds from the bash go toward the next year’s car bash.

(Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Christopher Holtzapfel)

“This is the perfect way to destress. I’ve actually told all my students they need to come on out and take a swing at the car because everybody is so stressed and just down on their luck during this point of the semester even though homecoming is this week and everybody should be so excited,” said WMUL Station Manager Makaylah Wheeler.”It’s, like, the worst time for everything to come together, so this is a great way for everybody to come out and relieve some of that stress and pent up energy.”

Kickoff for the homecoming game is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium.