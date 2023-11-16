HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall Athletics is hosting a new baseball team at Jack Cook Field in Huntington as part of its partnership with the Appalachian League.

According to a release from the Appalachian League, the tri-state team is set to make its debut appearance against the Pulaski River Turtles on June 4, 2024. The new team will also host the Appy League champion Johnson City Doughboys on June 18-19.

While the name, logo, roster and staff of the team will be released at a later date, confirmed players include Marshall’s own RHP Brady Baxter, LHP Bryce Blevins, SS Jack Smith and RHP Peyton Jackson.

“We did a ton of research and wanted what was best for our region, our ballpark and our community. That made the decision to go with the Appalachian League a no-brainer. With the backing of the MLB and their support, we knew this was best for us all!” said Christian Spears, Director of Athletics at Marshall University.

Huntington was originally part of the league from 1990-1995, even acting as a Minor League affiliate to the Chicago Cubs from 1990-1994, the release said.

“We are thrilled that the Appy League will be returning to Huntington and looking forward to partnering with Marshall University and the rest of the Huntington community on this new team. Marshall’s new baseball facilities will provide players with one of the best summer collegiate experiences in the country and further our goal of making the Appy League the destination for elite college players in the summer,” said Brian Graham, Executive Director of the Appalachian League.

A schedule for the team can be found here, and the schedule for the 2024 season of the Appalachian League can be found here.