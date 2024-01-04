HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is once again expanding into downtown Huntington.

The newly constructed Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation will host an open house for students from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, a day before the Spring semester starts.

The new facility is located at 1425 4th Avenue in Huntington. The open house event is geared toward providing students with the opportunity to get to know the building before the start of the semester.

Marshall University officials say while some work is still being done, “the facility is operationally ready for classroom instruction.”

The classroom spaces range in size with seating for 32 to 96 people, supporting multi-modal teaching with wheeled flip-top nesting desks and writable surface panels on walls.

Some rooms will support interactive video conferencing, some flat-floor learning, and some are suited for tiered, lecture-based instruction.

The facility also includes computer and finance labs, a maker space for innovation, and several centers.

A grand opening for the community is planned for later in the Spring semester.