UPDATE: (4:16 P.M. Sept. 18, 2023): Huntington Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery this afternoon.

This is a developing story. More details will be released once they become available.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after an armed robbery was reported at a bank in Huntington.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the incident happened at the Truist Bank in the 500 block of 1st Street just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18. Dispatchers say a male suspect in a mask went into the bank and allegedly said he had a gun.

No one was injured in the incident, dispatchers say. There is no word on if the suspect took any money.

According to dispatchers, no arrests have been made at this time. The Huntington Police Department and West Virginia State Police are investigating.