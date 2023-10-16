HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Alternative metal group Disturbed, along with Falling in Reverse and Plush, is coming to the Mountain Health Arena in 2024.

According to a venue spokesperson, Disturbed’s “Take Back Your Life Tour” will be coming to Huntington on Feb. 15, 2024.

They say general public tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 20.

Disturbed is one of the biggest hard rock and alternative metal groups to come out of the 2000s. Their song “Down With The Sickness” is six times platinum, while their cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” is seven times platinum.

Their most recent album “Divisive” was released on Nov. 18, 2022.