HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after allegedly possessing large amounts of drugs in the Huntington area.
According to a criminal complaint, members of the Huntington Violent Crimes Task Force searched a residence on the 500 block of Adams Ave. on Tuesday.
The complaint says they found 2.63 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 134.1 grams of methamphetamine, 15.1 grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, a blender, a drug press, multiple cellular devices, and packaging materials.
51-year-old Larry Williams Jr., of Pontiac, Michigan, was arrested and charged with manufacturing, delivering, or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver, a controlled substance.
He is being held at the Western Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.