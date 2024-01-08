HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges in West Virginia.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Larry Williams, Jr. 52, of Pontiac, Michigan, pleaded guilty on Monday to distribution of methamphetamine. Williams was arrested in March 2023 for allegedly possessing large amounts of drugs in the Huntington area. He is accused of selling approximately one gram of methamphetamine to a “confidential informant” on Washington Avenue in Huntington.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A criminal complaint states members of the Huntington Violent Crimes Task Force searched a residence on the 500 block of Adams Ave. on March 21, 2023, where they allegedly found approximately 134 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of heroin, six grams of fentanyl and 18 grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, and a drug press, as well as $292.

Williams sentencing has been set for April 22, 2024. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.