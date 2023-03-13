HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Detriot man pleaded guilty on Monday in Cabell County, West Virginia for possession of fentanyl.

The Department of Justice says, Damon Shawn Bailes Jr., also known as “Paper,” 31, allegedly had more than 40 grams of fentanyl and admitted to authorities he intended to sell it.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to court documents and statements, on May 3, 2022, officers arrested Bailes for violating his parole in Huntington. Authorities say they found 76 grams of fentanyl, $365, and a loaded handgun.

The DOJ says, Bailes is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21, and faces up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.