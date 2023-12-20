CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Michigan woman has been sentenced in connection to the shooting death of a 38-year-old man back in 2021.

Court documents say Autumn Hammond, 24, of Southfield, Michigan, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and wanton endangerment in the death of 38-year-old Jason Ellis. The documents show Hammond was sentenced to 40 years behind bars.

The criminal complaint for Hammond says Huntington Police were flagged down by a bystander in the 800 block of Washington Ave. saying someone was shot.

During the investigation, they say a female victim told them Ellis took seven ounces of marijuana from a drug dealer known as “AJ,” later identified as Hammond.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The complaint says Hammond went to confront Ellis and the woman and put a pistol to both of their heads saying she would shoot them if the marijuana was not given back. The woman was able to get away.

The investigation found one of Hammond’s family members who gave them a statement that was consistent with the woman at the scene.