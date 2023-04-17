CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man from Milton, West Virginia, was sentenced to more than nine years in prison on Monday for having child pornography on electronics at the place he was staying.

Court documents say, Jason Henthorne, 48, of Milton, had more than 1,000 photos and videos of child pornography on devices he had at the place he was living.

Henthrone was sentenced to nine years and two months in prison, which will then be followed by 20 years of supervised release. Henthrone must also register as a sex offender, according to the Department of Justice.

Henthrone is being charged with possession of prepubescent child pornography.