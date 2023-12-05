UPDATE (4:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5): A missing 15-year-old in the Cabell County area had sent emails saying she was planning on running away, according to Cabell County Chief Deputy Doug Adams.

Chief Deputy Adams says it is unknown if Kayleigh Gray is in any danger, but if you see her, call 911. Deputies are still looking for her at this time, Adams tells 13 News.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for a missing child in the Cabell County area.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the child was reported missing early this morning from the Beechfork area.

The family of Kayleigh Gray tells WOWK 13 News the girl was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, and they are still searching for her.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.