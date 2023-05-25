HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

According to the HPD, Andra Symone Johnson, 24, was last seen in April 2023 in the Huntington area. Police say the woman is also known as Andra Symone Taylor-Stull.

Johnson is described as standing approximately 5’5″ and weighing 170 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. She also has a faded tattoo of a cross on her right cheek, police say.

Anyone with any information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.