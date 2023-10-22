CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Guyandotte Elementary School will move to virtual learning for a few days this coming week to deal with a mold issue.

According to Cabell County Schools, mold was found in the Guyandotte Elementary School media center and music room. Officials say for the safety and well-being of students and staff, the school closed the two rooms and will go to virtual learning from Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 through Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 while a professional company comes in to clean the mold.

While the professional cleaners will be working after hours, Cabell County Schools says the switch to virtual learning is needed because the cleaning process could impact the air quality in the building.

“We recognize that this transition may pose challenges for our students and their families. We appreciate their understanding and cooperation during this time. Rest assured that this temporary virtual learning period is designed to prioritize the health and safety of everyone within our school community,” Cabell County Schools officials said.

CCS officials say they are working with the school’s administrators to make sure the switch goes smoothly. The school will also be providing families with detailed information on instructional plans and expectations through Wednesday.