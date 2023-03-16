BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — More than 120 people were stopped for speeding on I-64 as the West Virginia Division of Highways starts cracking down on drivers breaking the law, especially in work zones.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, law enforcement is working to stop people going over 55 mph in a work zone on I-64 between 29th St. and the Huntington Mall on Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The goal is to discourage speeding and avoidable accidents, which has been an ongoing problem for the Barboursville area.

The West Virginia State Police, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and police departments from Huntington, Barboursville and Milton worked to stop people speeding.

The WVDOH says there were 800 crashes in work zones in West Virginia in 2022, which killed eight people and injured 276 others.