CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV Thursday night.

According to the Barboursville Police Department, the crash happened around 8:19 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 in the 5100 block of Route 60. Police say the vehicles collided near the the Irwin Road intersection.

The BPD says the motorcyclist, identified as Ahmad Muhammad Peterson, 44, of Charleston, died of his injuries.

Police say the crash is still under investigation, and no further information will be released until the investigation has been completed.