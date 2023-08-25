HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Mountain Health Network has officially opened up its new child care centers.

The new centers are located near the Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center campuses. The purpose is to provide employees in Marshall University’s medical system a place for their children to be safe and cared for.

“It’s wonderful for employees. We’ve located them near each campus of the hospitals so that on their way to work, they can drop off their children,” said Susan Beth Robinson, MHN Chief Human Resource Officer. “And then when they leave work, they’re very close. If they wanted to visit in the middle of the day on their break, they can do that, too.”

The centers were funded through a program by senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV).