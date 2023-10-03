UPDATE: (7:50 P.M. Oct. 3): Appalachian Power officials say power has been restored to all customers in the area of the Huntington Mall. There is still no word if the outage is connected to the fire at the Comfort Inn or the smoke at the Huntington Mall.

UPDATE: (7:20 P.M. Oct. 3) Cabell County Dispatchers say both scenes are now clear.

According to dispatchers, the fire at the Comfort Inn was caused by a pump for the pool that caught fire. The situation has been resolved and the scene is now clear.

Dispatchers say an official fire was never located at the mall, but the confirmed smoke has now been cleared. Fire crews and AEP officials are on scene investigating what may have caused the smoke, according to dispatchers.

UPDATE: (7 P.M. Oct. 3) Officials with Appalachian Power say they are working to determine the cause of a power outage that left approximately 325 customers in the area of the Huntington Mall without power.

According to Appalachian Power, the calls for the outage started coming in around 3:45 p.m., prior to either reports of the possible fires. It is not yet known if the outage is connected to the possible fires at the Huntington Mall and Comfort Inn.

Officials say the power should be restored around 7:30 p.m.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Mall is shut down and the Comfort Inn across the street has been evacuated as multiple crews respond to possible structure fires in both buildings.

According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the first call originally came in just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 regarding smoke at the Huntington Mall. Dispatchers say smoke is showing in the Old Navy and Finish Line stores, so crews are treating this incident as a working structure fire until further information is confirmed.

At the same time, more crews are responding to reports of a small fire across the road from the Huntington Mall at the Comfort Inn. Dispatchers say the call for this fire came in around 5:30 p.m. Crews are still working to locate the fire.

Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported. No roadways are closed at this time, according to Cabell County 911.

Fire departments from Huntington, Barboursville, Ohio River Road, Ona, Milton and Green Valley are all on the scenes along with the Barboursville Police Department.

Dispatchers say the Culloden VFD was on standby to assist, but was called to the scene of a crash near Cabell Midland High School in Ona as the Ona VFD was already responding to these fires.