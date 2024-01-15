BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a structure fire this evening in the Barboursville area of Cabell County.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on Scenic Lane at a two-story home.

Dispatchers say the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department responded, and called for mutual aid from the Ohio River Road, Green Valley and Ona fire departments. The Milton Volunteer Fire Department was put on standby for area coverage, dispatchers say.

According to dispatchers, everyone inside was able to get out safely.