MILTON, WV (WOWK) — The name of the man who died in a crash involving a box truck and a tractor-trailer has been released.

The Milton Police Department says William Layne III, 40, of Charleston, was driving the box truck when he hit a tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I-64.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. Thursday morning.

All eastbound lanes of I-64 were closed down.