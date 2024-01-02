CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Commission on Tuesday named Jason Spears as the county’s prosecuting attorney.

Spears was elected to the Sixth Family Court Circuit in Cabell County in 2016 and has previously been an assistant prosecuting attorney in the county and municipal judge for the city of Milton.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The previous prosecuting attorney, Sean K. “Corky” Hammers, was appointed to the Sixth Judicial Court Circuit in West Virginia, which serves Cabell County. The seat became vacant when Judge Christopher Chiles retired on Oct. 31, 2023.

Due to Hammers’ appointment, the county commission had to fill the vacancy. West Virginia State Code says the office must be filled within 30 days from the vacancy and that the appointee must be from the same political party as the outgoing officeholder.