HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall University Cyber Security Institute has been approved to begin construction in Summer 2024!

Right now, the facility is in the programming phase, so there’s nothing on the ground yet. The new building will be located on 4th Avenue at Hal Greer Boulevard. Marshall’s Board of Governors approved the project Wednesday, Oct. 11, for a 90,000 square-foot facility.

“We have a great program and think we can grow this tremendously with the building of this facility,” said H. Toney Stroud, general counsel at Marshall University. “We’re very excited about these notes as we’re trying to grow the economy and be a driver of economic development in all of these areas. All fit nicely into that, into that bucket.”

The facility will have a retail space on the bottom floor, two spaces for academic use and cyber security labs and the fourth floor will be a leasing space.