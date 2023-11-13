BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — With the holidays just around the corner, shoppers are on the hunt for the best shops around. Luckily, Barboursville’s Huntington Mall is getting a few new locations to choose from.
Shops that have recently opened or will open soon include:
- Hickory Farms – located next to Best Buy. (Open now)
- Jerusalem Gifts – located at a kiosk across from Box Lunch and Buckle. (Open now)
- Pinkies 2.0 – an extension of Pinkies Creations and Embroidery located at Macy’s Court. (Open now)
- T-Shirt Station – located next to Shoe Department Encore. (Open now)
- Sports Fanz – located next door to American Eagle Outfitters. (Coming this month)
- Reeds Entertainment – located next door to Dick’s Sporting Goods. (Opening Black Friday weekend)
- Bow Love Boutique – located between Reed Jewelers and Kays Jewelers near Center Court. (Coming Nov. 14)