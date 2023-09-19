HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Some nighttime drivers in Huntington should be prepared for delays this week, and may need to take alternate routes.

Road work is scheduled to take place along Hal Greer Boulevard during the night hours this week in Huntington. This work will close the underpass on at the railroad tracks between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue during the nighttime hours.

According to officials, drivers can detour to the underpasses at 1st Street, 8th Street, 10th Street or 20th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue to get around the road work zone.

Alternate routes for the Hal Greer Blvd underpass (in red) during the night in Huntington include the underpasses at 1st St, 8th St, 10th St, and 20th St. (in yellow).

The West Virginia Department of Transportation is asking drivers to travel cautiously through the area while crews are working.

Officials say they expect the work to be done by the end of the week, but it isn’t clear how long the project will take. In the meantime, this will not impact drivers on 7th Avenue or on the other side of the underpass on 8th Avenue.