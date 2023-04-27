HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)– Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman that allegedly robbed a convenience store on Thursday in Huntington, West Virginia.

According to The Huntington Police Department, an employee of LuLu Mart said a white woman came into the store demanding money and making threats of having a gun.

Officers say the woman is described to be thin, 5’3” tall, with possibly light brown hair and missing several teeth. The suspect was last seen leaving the store on foot and heading south. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a pink Under Armor logo on the front, dark grey pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information can call the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4444.