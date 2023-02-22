HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — An Ohio man was arrested in Huntington on Wednesday after the city’s Violent Crime Drug Task Force saw him sell suspected crack cocaine to someone at a motel, according to a criminal complaint.

Documents say the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force saw someone drive up to the motel and meet with a man who was in a room at the motel on Washington Ave.

Huntington police then stopped the driver and were given a plastic bag that the driver said was crack cocaine. The driver then gave the officers the phone number of the person they bought the crack cocaine from, according to the complaint. It says the phone number came back as Jermaine Lawrence, 44, of Whitehall, Ohio.

The complaint says Lawrence was seen in the parking lot of a gas station near the motel selling someone drugs. When law enforcement went to Lawrence, it says he threw a plastic bag with 1.09 grams of a white substance – later field tested positive for a cocaine base – into the other person’s vehicle.

Lawrence was arrested and taken to the Huntington Police Department. He is being charged with the Delivery/Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance.