HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — An Ohio man was sentenced on Monday to nine years and four months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice.

28-year-old Austin Jeffreys, of Chesapeake, Ohio, pleaded guilty in November 2022 in connection with multiple shots fired into a Huntington, West Virginia housing community. His charges were using and carrying a firearm during/in relation to a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to use and carry a firearm during/in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Court records confirm that Jeffreys spoke on a recorded phone call with an inmate at Western Regional Jail. The DOJ says the inmate asked Jeffreys to go to a Huntington home and retrieve suboxone that belonged to the inmate.

Jeffreys admitted he told the inmate he would retrieve the drugs while carrying a loaded pistol, according to the DOJ. When he and an accomplice arrived at the residence, a shootout occurred.

The DOJ says that Jeffreys, in another recorded phone call with the aforementioned inmate, admitted to his involvement in the shooting. Jeffreys was arrested and once again admitted his connection with the shooting and that he was recovering drugs intended for selling.

According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, the investigative agencies of this case included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the West Virginia State Police, the Huntington Police Department, and the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Investigations Unit.