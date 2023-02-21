HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)– An Ohio woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute suboxone after court records say she brought drugs to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, West Virginia.

According to court documents and statements, Bryanna D. Kern, 25, of Proctorville was working as a kitchen employee at WRJ. On Oct 6, 2022, she agreed to deliver a package of suboxone to an inmate, Cory M Perkins, in exchange for $2,000.

The Department of Justice says that Kern drove to the jail that day, and her vehicle was searched by investigators who found the package and the payment.

Kern is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22, 2023, and faces up to 10 years in prison, two years of supervised release, and a $500,000 fine.

Mr. Perkins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute suboxone, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. He was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison in August of 2022.