UPDATE (2:15 p.m. July 27, 2023) – Huntington police are continuing to investigate after a man was shot in Huntington Wednesday night.

According to the Huntington Police Department, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night, July 27, 2023 in the 500 block of Marcum Terrace. Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old man in his apartment. They say another person was treating his injuries when they arrived.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital for further treatment. The HPD says the man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives say no arrests have been made yet and they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact 911, the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 ext. 1083, or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

