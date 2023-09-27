UPDATE: (11:15 A.M. Sept. 27) – A man is facing a charge of malicious assault after a stabbing sent another man to the hospital in Huntington.

According to a criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court, Jeremy Smith, 42, was arrested after a stabbing that happened around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue outside the Huntington City Mission in Huntington.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Smith was taken to Western Regional Jail, and his bond was set to $50,000.

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Cabell County Dispatch tells 13 News one person is in custody and another was taken to a hospital after a stabbing in Huntington.

It happened just before 7:45 a.m. this morning outside Huntington City Mission. Dispatchers say they got a call saying a man pulled out a box cutter on another man.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Huntington Police Department says they victim was stabbed in the shoulder and is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.