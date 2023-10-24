UPDATE: (WOWK) – A man accused in a robbery at a gas station is facing multiple charges for both the robbery and a breaking and entering that happened early that same morning.

According to a criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court, the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Police say the suspect, identified as Levi Sizemore, 27, of Huntington allegedly went into the Speedway in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue to purchase some drinks.

The complaint states when the till opened, Sizemore allegedly reached across the counter in attempt to grab money. The cashier then pulled him over the counter and tried to restrain him until police arrived. Police say at that time, Sizemore allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to stab the cashier. According to the complaint, the cashier then grabbed and broke the knife.

Authorities say during the struggle, Sizemore freed himself from the cashier and brandished the broken knife at him. The complaint states the two struggled again, and the cashier was able to restrain Sizemore until police arrived on scene.

According to the complaint, the cashier received a “deep laceration” on his right thumb, and was treated for his injuries.

Sizemore was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and malicious wounding.

The complaint states Sizemore already had warrants out for his arrest in connection to a breaking and entering in the Village on 6th.

According to the complaint regarding the break-in, a law enforcement officer was on patrol in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 23, when he noticed the maintenance shop at the village had been disturbed again following a break-in that had happened on Saturday, Oct. 21. The complaint says the door had been punched in again, creating a hole big enough for someone to crawl through.

The officer investigated the scene, but found no one on site. However, the complaint says they did find a pile of tools that had not been in that location when management and authorities re-secured the building after the Saturday break-in. After confirming with Village management that no employees should have been there and the building should have been secured, the officer called for back-up, hid their cruisers and waited in the building to see if the suspect would return.

The complaint states that around 2:40 a.m., a suspect returned and turned on the lights. When the officers announced themselves and went to confront him, the first officer recognized the suspect as Levi Sizemore. The officer said they had encountered Sizemore shortly after 2 a.m. with two other individuals trying to get his vehicle to start.

According to the complaint, Sizemore dropped the tools, ran from the building, and fled in his Jeep. The officers said they were not able to find Sizemore in the area, but later found his Jeep parked in the 600 block of 22nd Street. The complaint states the officers saw green paint on the bumper that was consistent with the paint on the maintenance building’s door. The officers said they believed Sizemore had allegedly used the Jeep to break the door again.

Police say regarding the breaking and entering, Sizemore faces possible charges of entry of a building other than a dwelling, attempt to commit grand larceny, destruction of property, fleeing – no vehicle and fleeing in a vehicle.

