CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says some people are calling in about a power outage in the area.

Dispatchers say the calls started coming in on Monday because some people needed aid in relation to the power outage.

Appalachian Power’s outage map shows 1,298 people are without power in the Milton area.

The on-duty 911 supervisor says he took a call around 6:20 p.m. from someone in the Milton area. Paramedics responded to that call, dispatchers say.

Dispatchers have not received word on if Appalachian Power plans to respond to the area.

13 News will reach out to the power company for more details.