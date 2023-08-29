HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration on Tuesday approved Huntington’s request to allow alcoholic drinks in certain private outdoor areas, becoming the first in the state.

The WVABCA gave Huntington a Private Outdoor Designation Area permit, also called a PODA permit or license. Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV), the WVABCA and the state legislature approved these licenses during the 2023 regular session.

The city of Huntington said anyone of legal drinking age can walk around downtown with an alcoholic beverage in a cup that has a “PODA” logo. They said no outside drinks are allowed, and you can’t leave the designated areas with drinks.

The areas will be in use on Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The PODA will be open from the beginning of April to the end of October.

Other cities in our region have similar ordinances, including Ashland, Kentucky, and Portsmouth, Ohio.