HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Police are on the scene of a person barricaded inside a house in Huntington, dispatchers say.

Cabell County dispatchers say this is in the 600 block of 10th Avenue in Huntington.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Why the person is barricaded is unknown at this time.

The Huntington Police Department is on the scene.