MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire that broke out in Milton Saturday evening.

According to Cabell County 911, responders were called to the site of a fire on Holly Tree Road around 7 p.m. The situation is still active, but one person was reportedly injured so far.

The fire departments on scene include the Milton, Culloden, Ona and Barboursville Fire Departments. The Ohio River Road and Hurricane Fire Departments are on standby.

